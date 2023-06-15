Protestors accuse Harrah's Casino of failing minority-owned businesses

Activists are calling out Harrah’s Casino in Joliet saying the amount of money they spend with minority-owned businesses is abysmal.

A handful of protestors gathered outside the Thompson Center downtown on Thursday. They point to a recent report claiming the casino reported 7% of money spent with diverse businesses, but only 4% was minority-owned.

The group also says the casino does not ask for any self-reporting of race, so the amount they spend with Black-owned businesses is unknown.

"Harrah's Casino has 20% goals placed on all their procurement at the casino, but they refuse to facilitate helping Black businesses participate in program. To this date, they have not met those numbers of 20%. They only met them at 4%, and they refuse to meet with us," said Percy Scott of the Rich Township Chamber of Commerce.

The group is calling on the Illinois Gaming Board to take action against Harrah's Casino Joliet.

Harrah’s Joliet issued the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago on Thursday.

"[Harrah’s] has a proven track record of working with minority and women-owned businesses as reflected in the Illinois casino business enterprise program annual reports available publicly through the Illinois Gaming Board. We are proud of our commitment to diversity and confident that Harrah’s Joliet is living up to our promised goals and exceeding state mandates."