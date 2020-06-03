Protests held in suburban Chicago over death of George Floyd

Peaceful protestors showed up across the suburbs Wednesday to march for George Floyd.

This crowd marched through the streets of Evergreen Park earlier in the afternoon, and in Lake Forest, there was a big show of support of people calling for justice over Floyd’s death and an end to racism in the country.

Earlier in the evening, market square was filled with hundreds of people for a peaceful protest in support of Black Lives Matter and for justice for Floyd. The demonstration featured several speakers who shared their experiences of racism and discrimination.

“I shouldn’t be scared to live in this safe town, but I’ll tell you I am,” one speaker said.

They spoke from experience, and for change.

“To all the white people here, this issue has everything to do with you and does involve you,” another speaker said.

The more than two-hour long peaceful protest was organized by students and alumni of Lake Forest High School.

“This is just sort of a, an opportunity for a predominantly white community to hear the voices that are sort of relevant to the national discussion right now,” said organizer Kelsey Marx.

“Dialogue has not existed here. And we hope that this can be a catalyst for that dialogue to raise the voices of black lives and those who are affected by police brutality,” said organizer Andrew Walther.

People held signs, including "White Silence Equals Violence" throughout moments of passion and moments of silence.

The protest remained peaceful, however, there was a significant police presence and many businesses boarded up.