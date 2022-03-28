Proviso District 209 students return to classes after union, district reach new contract agreement

Students in the Proviso District 209 finally made their return to classes Monday.

The union representing the teachers in that district reached an agreement on a new contract last week. Teachers had been on strike since March 4.

District 209 senior students will see no changes to their schedules, but ninth through eleventh graders will be required to make up 10 school days — with their last day of school being moved to June 15.

Much to the relief of seniors, prom and graduation will still be held as planned.

At the center of the strike, which led to contentious debate between the district and the teachers union, educators were demanding increased pay and smaller class sizes.

After weeks of canceled classes, the union and district reached an agreement last week but details of it have not yet been made public.

Members are set to vote on the agreement Tuesday night.

In a recent statement, Proviso Teachers Union President Maggie Riley said the agreement prioritizes "students, parents and communities."

Meanwhile, some students say they were relieved to be back in class.

Supt. James Henderson said in a letter to families that he is happy to have students back in the classroom.

If approved by both the union and the District 209 Board of Education, the new contract will last through 2024.