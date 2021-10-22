Pumpkins! Brookfield Zoo animals given Halloween treats

In the spirit of Halloween, animals at the Brookfield Zoo were given pumpkins this week.

The African painted dogs feasted on their pumpkins which were filled with meat, the zoo said.

The mongooses’ pumpkins were packed with squash, carrots and meat.

The western lowland gorillas that reside in Tropic World: Africa had a blast smashing their pumpkins and eating the insides.

The kangaroos and Rodrigues fruit bats were also treated to pumpkins, according to the zoo.

In addition, animals will again receive pumpkins during the final week of Brookfield Zoo’s "Boo! at the Zoo" Halloween celebration on Oct. 23 and 24.

On October 23 at 10:30 a.m., the zoo says guests can see the big cats and sloth bears with their pumpkins.

On October 24 at 10:30 a.m., guests can see the polar and brown bears at Great Bear Wilderness with their pumpkins.

According to the zoo, providing the animals with "enrichment items" that they don't regularly receive — such as pumpkins — helps physically and mentally stimulate the animals.

