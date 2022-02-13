Chicago shelter dog 'Emmy Lou' appears in the Puppy Bowl

article

A Chicago dog hit the big time on Sunday with an appearance in the Puppy Bowl.

Emmy Lou is an Australian cattle dog-Chihuahua mix who spent three days in New York in October for the shoot. Emmy Lou and "Team Ruff" lost the game, but the annual event is a real winner for shelter pets nationwide.

"What it shows is that these are great animals, they are not defective, there's nothing wrong with them, they are just great puppies who are looking for homes," said Anti-Cruelty Society President and CEO Tracy Elliott.

Emmy Lou has already been adopted, but the Anti-Cruelty Society has lots of other dogs who need homes. Just click here.

