Racist graffiti at Chicago park targets Mayor Lightfoot

Neighbors were stunned Tuesday to find racist graffiti at a children's park on the North Side.

The graffiti targeted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“I don't like the park closed, but you don't write that,” said Eric Jaglicic.

Jaglicic grabbed his video camera to record how someone wrote “Lightfoot,” then the N-word on the sign to Parkview Park in Avondale.

“Our country is just so divided it's ridiculous. I go in the park a lot of times with my dogs and there's a lot of people in this community who don't have a lot of money and our park is a place they can enjoy, but don't write that,” Jaglicic said.

FOX 32 is told the parks department quickly scrubbed off the offending slur, but neighbors remain sickened.

“Like these are our neighbors, like what are you doing? You can't do that. Get that out of my park,” said Avondale resident Scott Priz.

Priz says the padlocks and chains are a recent addition at this north side park, as too many people ignored more subtle signs that the park is closed.

It is hard to fathom that would prompt a racist reaction.

“It makes me want to swear at the person who did it. I mean, come on we can have reasonable discussion regarding playground use,” Priz said.

Alderman Ariel Reboyras says a police report was filed, as residents hope to track down whomever brought hate to their neighborhood park.