Rahm Emanuel to be appointed US ambassador to Japan: reports

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel is apparently in line for a new job.

The Financial Times is reporting President Joe Biden has chosen Emanuel to be a U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Emanuel was expected to take a position in the new administration but more liberal Democrats have been critical of his time as Chicago mayor, particularly his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting.

The Times says Emanuel's official appointment will be announced later this month.

