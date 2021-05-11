Expand / Collapse search

Rahm Emanuel to be appointed US ambassador to Japan: reports

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel is apparently in line for a new job.

The Financial Times is reporting President Joe Biden has chosen Emanuel to be a U.S. ambassador to Japan. 

Emanuel was expected to take a position in the new administration but more liberal Democrats have been critical of his time as Chicago mayor, particularly his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting.

The Times says Emanuel's official appointment will be announced later this month.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP