Raid on Chicago store nets $2.4M in suspected stolen goods and 5 guns

Cook County Sheriff's police recovered more than $2 million in suspected stolen merchandise along with five guns after busting a fencing operation at a Chicago store last week, according to a statement from Sheriff Tom Dart.

On July 2, sheriff's police executed a search warrant at a store in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood where they discovered store employees reselling stolen items to their customers, according to Dart. Dart said officers also learned that employees were instructing people to steal specific apparel, shoes, and fragrances.

Officers recovered thousands of suspected stolen items worth a total value of $2.4 million, which the store was not authorized to sell. The sheriff's office is working with the manufacturers to determine the authenticity of the recovered items.

[L-R] Darris Kelly, 44, and Jerry Walker, 50. (Cook County Sheriffs Office)

While searching the store, officers also recovered five guns, multiple magazines, including an extended magazine and a large capacity drum magazine, along with nearly 200 rounds of ammunition.

Felony charges were filed against 44-year-old Darris Kelly of Maywood and Jerry Walker, 50, of Broadview, according to the statement. Kelly, the store's owner, faces one count of theft while Walker, an employee, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and theft.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Both men made their initial court appearances on July 4 where they were ordered to be released from custody. Their next court date was scheduled for July 26.