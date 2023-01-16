Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. honored at breakfast hosted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr., breakfast focused on education and continuing to serve in the spirit of Dr. King.

History makers and future leaders filled the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis to celebrate the legacy of the Civil Rights icon

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., now 81 years old, was able to stand before the crowd of more than 1,000. He recalled King’s final day in 1968 and told the audience that power lied in the right to vote.

Many of Chicago’s mayoral candidates, along with state and congressional elected officials, were present at the breakfast.

The newly elected representative from the 1st District, Jonathan Jackson, son of Rev. Jackson, said being elected to serve the people is his greatest honor.

Holding up his congressional identification card, Jonathan Jackson said it was better than a gun or a badge. PUSH Excel scholarship winners performed for the audience.

Much of the message focused on future leaders, especially the children who will be the next generation to propel the movement.