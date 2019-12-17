Rallies held in Chicago, suburbs urging House to impeach Trump

Hundreds gathered at Adams and Dearborn in Chicago to demonstrate their support for impeaching Donald Trump and removing him as president.

“I am disgusted with the lies of the Trump administration!” said Bruce Davis, of Western Springs.

Organizers were undeterred by public opinion surveys indicating the impeachment drive may be mobilizing support for President Trump in several key swing states.

“Oh, I don't know,” said Marj Halperin, of Chicago. “There are also polls showing that more than half the country wants him not only impeached, but removed from office.”

Shortly before tonight's rallies began, the final undecided member of the Illinois delegation announced that she would be voting to impeach the president.

Naperville's Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood wrote, “The president has demonstrated a pattern of corrupt behavior, and abused his power for his own personal political gain. I must vote to protect the constitution and will vote in support of the articles of impeachment.”

Will County's Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois’ only Republican Congressman not listed as a co-chair of the president's re-election campaign, indicated he would vote "no" on impeachment.

Tonight’s rally downtown was among more than a dozen organized by anti-trump activists in the Chicago area.