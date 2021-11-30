Rash of carjackings reported in Englewood area over the past 2 months

Police are warning South Side residents after a string of carjackings reported in October and November.

In each incident, carjackers approached someone was driving or working on their vehicle alone and flashed a gun or punched the victim, demanding their vehicle and property, Chicago police said.

The carjackings occurred:

At 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the 6600 block of South Normal Avenue in Englewood

At 7:54 a.m. on Oct. 10 in the 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue in Englewood

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 7200 block of South Bishop Street in West Englewood

At 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood

At 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6700 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood

At 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 7300 block of South Seeley Avenue in West Englewood

From 5:15-20 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 100 block of West 69th Street in Englewood

At 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 27th in the 6700 block of South Peoria Street in Englewood

Chicago police have made at least 1,292 carjacking-related arrests this year, including one that shocked CPD Supt. David Brown.

"A notable arrest recently, the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested an 11-year-old on Nov. 26 for felony aggravated vehicular hijacking," Brown said. "Let me say that again, because that shocks the conscience. Our task force arrested an 11-year-old for carjacking."

