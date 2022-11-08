Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said.

The car thieves are seen arriving and leaving in a silver or white Hyundai which has an American flag in the upper right corner of the license plate that begins with 23.

The car thefts happened at the following times and locations:

At 3 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 1600 block of North Francisco Avenue in Logan Square

At 9 p.m. Oct 28 in the 3200 block of West Beach Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 3300 block of West Evergreen Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1600 block of North Fairfield Avenue in Irving Park

At 6:05 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1400 block of North Talman Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 5 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1600 block of North Mozart Street in Logan Square

At 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 2100 block of North Leavitt Street in Bucktown

At 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 2200 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Bucktown

At 4:32 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2200 block of West St. Paul Avenue in Bucktown

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.