Rauw Alejandro announces Chicago show for 2025 'Cosa Nuestra' World Tour

Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro, fresh from the success of Cosa Nuestra, is embarking on his much-awaited Cosa Nuestra World Tour across North America. With 20 cities lined up, including a show at Chicago's United Center on May 9, 2025, the tour is set to present an electric mix of his chart-topping hits and new music.

Fan presales begin December 5, with several other presales through Citi, Verizon, Live Nation, and Spotify during the week. More details can be found online.