Teen charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is charged in an armed sexual assault at involving a 15-year-old girl in Ravenswood Manor. Police say the suspects chased two girls, held one at knifepoint and assaulted the other in an alley. The teen was arrested and faces felony charges, while it’s unclear if the second suspect is still being sought.



A teenage boy was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint last November in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

The assault happened on Nov. 21 in an alley in the 2900 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim and her female friend were walking in the neighborhood around 9:20 p.m. when they were chased by a 17-year-old boy and another male suspect.

One of the girls was held at knifepoint by one of the suspects while the 17-year-old suspect dragged the other victim to an alley and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Descriptions and surveillance images of the two suspects were distributed two days later in a CPD community alert.

(Chicago Police Department)

The 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm and kidnapping armed with a firearm, both felonies.

What's next:

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they are still looking for the other suspect in the attack.