Raynique Pryor: 19-year-old Chicago woman reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Raynique Pryor was last seen in the city's West Englewood neighborhood in the 7300 block of S. Winchester Ave. on Feb. 10, 2023, according to Chicago police.

She was also reported to be in the West Town area in the 1100 block of N. Noble St. on Feb. 20.

Raynique Pryor | Chicago Police Department

Pryor is described as a Black woman, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.