Rayven and Sharae Woods: Chicago police searching for two missing girls from Englewood neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, Sharae and Rayven Woods, last seen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Sharae Woods is 10-years-old, 5'4", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Raven Woods is 11-years-old, 5'5", 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

They were last seen on South Racine near 61st on Friday.

If you have information, please contact Chicago Police Area 1 at 312-747-8380.