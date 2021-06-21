Red Cross opens overnight shelter for suburban Chicago tornado victims

The American Red Cross has opened an overnight shelter to assist residents impacted by the tornado that hit the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night.

The shelter is located at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School – 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge, Illinois.

"At the shelter Red Cross volunteers will provide meals, snacks, water and disaster support services including health services," said Celena Roldan, CEO of American Red Cross Illinois.

In addition, Nicor Gas employees have joined the Red Cross at the school to provide residents with essential items and personal protective equipment, such as water, snacks, safety glasses and gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer – while supplies last.

"Along with the Red Cross and other community organizations, we are helping by providing thousands of PPE essentials to support in any way, so communities can start the recovery process safely," said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas.

Nicor Gas employees will be available at the school to assist residents until 8 p.m. – and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Late Sunday night, a radar-confirmed tornado swept through several suburban communities damaging hundreds of homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries, officials said.

The tornado touchdown was confirmed around 11:10 p.m. near Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, the National Weather Service said. The tornado also hit portions of Naperville, Downers Grove, Darien and Burr Ridge.

On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the damage left behind was consistent with an EF-3 tornado, packing winds near 140 mph.

Anyone impacted and in need of assistance should call the Red Cross 24/7 disaster hotline: 1-877-597-0747.

The Red Cross is also asking for blood donors due to a severe nationwide blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment. Those who give blood between June 14 and 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Additional information and details is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.