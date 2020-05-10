Expand / Collapse search

Red Cross plans another blood drive at Navy Pier

Loop
Associated Press
A woman donates blood at a blood drive set up underneath the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago White Sox and the American Red Cross in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, are part of an effort t ( Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images )

CHICAGO - Chicago’s Navy Pier and the Red Cross are partnering up for a second blood drive this month.

Navy Pier has been closed since March 21 under Illinois’ stay-at-home order, but the large space was used for an initial blood drive on Monday.

Officials said 100 donors participated in the first event.

The next blood drive will be held May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who want to donate must schedule an appointment online with the Red Cross.

The web site also has information about other upcoming blood drives hosted at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Field Museum and the Chicago Cubs’ front office.