Red Hot Ranch and Oberweis to join forces in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - One of Chicago’s iconic burger joints is expanding to the suburbs with a new location in Skokie, the owners announced.
What we know:
Red Hot Ranch will share space with Oberweis at the corner of Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard, in a storefront previously occupied by That Burger Joint.
Owners said they’re excited to team up with the ice cream company to offer a unique experience where customers can enjoy Red Hot Ranch’s signature double cheeseburgers alongside Oberweis ice cream.
What we don't know:
An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.