Red Hot Ranch and Oberweis to join forces in Skokie

The Brief Red Hot Ranch is opening a new location in Skokie, sharing space with Oberweis at Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard. The collaboration will offer Red Hot Ranch’s signature burgers alongside Oberweis ice cream, though an opening date has not been announced.



One of Chicago’s iconic burger joints is expanding to the suburbs with a new location in Skokie, the owners announced.

What we know:

Red Hot Ranch will share space with Oberweis at the corner of Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard, in a storefront previously occupied by That Burger Joint.

Owners said they’re excited to team up with the ice cream company to offer a unique experience where customers can enjoy Red Hot Ranch’s signature double cheeseburgers alongside Oberweis ice cream.

What we don't know:

An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.