Red Line trains resume normal service after teen hit, killed by train near Harrison

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks during the evening rush Thursday after a teen was struck and killed by a train in the Loop.

Trains were halted about 4:17 p.m. near the Harrison Street station because a person was hit by a northbound train while on the platform, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The 13-year-old boy sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago police, fire and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

As a result, trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations, the CTA said.

Service was restored with delays and congestion about 6:30 p.m., the CTA said.