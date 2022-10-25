Registered sex offender charged after sexually assaulting employee at Cicero business

A Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting an employee during a robbery at a west suburban Cicero business last week.

On Oct. 19, officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the 4700 block of Cermak Road, according to a statement from Cicero police.

When officers arrived, a female employee said a man entered the business and asked to charge his cell phone, police said. Once his phone was charged, the man attacked the employee and sexually assaulted her, the statement said. The man then allegedly stole a cell phone and fled the store, police said.

On Friday, officers were actively searching for the suspect, 41-year-old Brandon Lee, when he was located in the 4300 block of Cermak Road in Chicago.

Brandon Lee, 41 (Cicero police)

As officers approached Lee, he began to resist, but was taken into custody, police said.

"The men and women of CPD worked tirelessly to quickly identify and apprehend this predator before he could hurt anyone else," Superintendent Thomas Boyle said in a statement.

Lee, a registered sex offender in Chicago, was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, robbery and resisting a peace officer, according to officials.

Lee is currently being held in at the Cook County Detention facility on $400,000 bond, Cicero police said.