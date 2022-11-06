Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday

article

The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday.

There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015.

You have to be at least 60-years-old or have disabilities or severe medical conditions to qualify.

Volunteers can register at the same website at any time.