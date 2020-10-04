Relatives of murdered nurse fighting for answers about his death

Nearly one year after the untimely death of Misericordia nurse Frank Aguilar, Chicago police have a second suspect in custody. That person is a juvenile and Aguilar's family says they've learned very little about him. They are fighting for justice and want answers.

"I kissed him before he left work and that was the last time I kissed him. Time doesn't move," said Lindsey Owens, Aguilar's fiancee.

Today, Owens returned to the Little Village block where her love was shot to death.

“Everything still feels so stagnant cause nothing has really happened to the people who committed this crime," said Owens.

Police believe Armando Lopez was behind the wheel of a Jeep driving around Little Village that night, trying to find rival gang members to shoot when they spotted Aguilar. At the time of the shooting, Lopez was out on bond for a gun case handled under Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's watch.

“They’re not taking action. They’re not taking the proper course to keep these criminals off the streets. They’re allowing these criminals to repeat-offend and to take a life of an innocent person such as my nephew," said Joshua Alcazar, Aguilar's uncle.

Family say Aguilar is not a gang member. He was walking up to his sister's home to do laundry and play video games with his nephew when he was shot. Police called it mistaken identity.

“This case continues to be inconclusive and cold case and the family and friends of Frank Aguilar want justice and they want answers," said Raul Montes.

Community activist Raul Montes is leading the charge for justice for Frank and for the family of another young man. Sixteen year old Michael Colon was shot to death in Brighton Park last month while walking his dog.

“My family can’t sleep. I know the family of Frank can’t sleep knowing that the people who murdered them still drive around freely," said Anthony Colon, Michael's brother.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement Sunday, saying they've been in contact with the victim's family and will continue to work with law enforcement with this ongoing investigation.