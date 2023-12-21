The Rev. Pfleger plans to bless same-sex couple following pope’s declaration

When Pope Francis announced Monday that priests can now bless same-sex couples, it was difficult to say when the first blessings would happen.

But the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church has already received a blessing request for a same-sex couple, and he plans to hold it early in the new year.

"Why would it be too early? It should be a smooth transition. Let’s not make a big deal of it," Pfleger said Wednesday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich on Monday welcomed the pope’s declaration but emphasized in a long statement that blessings must not resemble marriage ceremonies or be confused with them. The Catholic Church still opposes same-sex unions.

For the people upset with the change, Pfleger said blessings for same-sex couples are a recognition of people’s humanity.

"Some of the same people who say we shouldn’t be doing this get their pets blessed — their statues, medals and objects — but are upset with the blessings of human beings. It’s just saddening," Pfleger said.

Pfleger, an activist priest who’s led the Auburn Gresham church since 1981, said he was "very pleased" with Francis’ announcement about blessings.

"I think it’s long overdue," he said. He’s heard "very positive" reactions from within his congregation.

A day after the pope’s announcement, a same-sex couple in Pfleger’s congregation reached out to him for a blessing.

"I asked him if this is something he’d be willing to do. He said he’d be honored," said Michael Thiry, who is legally married to Nate Washington.

The couple hasn’t set a date yet, and they don’t know what the blessing will look like, but Francis’ document leaves a lot of that to be decided by individual priests.

Thiry and Washington have been attending St. Sabina for a year and a half and said they were drawn to the church because of Pfleger.

"He’s important to us," Washington said. "He is truly a man of God."

Over the years, Pfleger has feuded with the Archdiocese of Chicago but has managed to keep his post at one of the largest African American churches in the city.

The archdiocese suspended him for disobedience in 2008 after he mocked Hillary Clinton from the pulpit when she ran for president against his friend, Barack Obama.

He’s also survived two suspensions when the church investigated decades-old sex abuse allegations that were ruled unfounded.

But for Pfleger, church ought to be the one place where people are welcome "no matter what their history has been."

"Let’s face it, in any of our congregations we have gay and lesbian [members], we have people who’ve had abortions, been to jail," he said. "Why are we trying to point out what we dislike about somebody instead of just loving each other? The Bible says we can’t love God if we don’t love our brothers and sisters."

Pfleger has seen the church open up under Francis’ tenure. "I think he’s brought in humanity, a spirit of love and also a voice for justice," he said.

He’s also seen intense resistance from conservative members. Those same people who once called Pfleger a dissenter for defying church stances, such as holding contrary views about abortion, now find themselves at odds with Francis, he said.

"I’d have people tell me, ‘You need to do what the pope says.’ Until now, we have a pope that says what people don’t like," Pfleger said. "It’s just funny. When they have a pope who says what they like, then you need to follow it through. But if not, then they’re wrong. So much for allegiance to the pope."

Despite the hypocrisy Pfleger sees, he’s still happy with Francis’ action.

The Vatican says gays should be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered."

Francis hasn’t changed that teaching, but he has spent much of his 10-year pontificate offering a more welcoming attitude to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The Vatican statement Monday marked a new step in Francis’ campaign, explicitly authorizing priests to offer non-sacramental blessings to same-sex couples.

The blessings must in no way resemble a wedding, which the church teaches can only happen between a man and woman.

"I think it’s a good step forward and one of many I hope he makes," Pfleger said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.