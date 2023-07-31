Remembering Rocky Wirtz: Public memorial service announced at United Center

The Wirtz Family and the Chicago Blackhawks announced plans Monday for the public to honor late Chairman W. Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz.

Wirtz died last week at the age of 70.

He became chairman in 2007 when his father, Bill Wirtz, passed away. Wirtz was also half-owner of the United Center with Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Under Wirtz's leadership, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cup championships in six years. Wirtz was behind televising the Blackhawks' home games, which began a new era and brought new energy to the team and organization.

An event honoring Wirtz is set to take place at the United Center Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.

Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz answers questions as they introduce Kyle Davidson as their new general manager at the United Center on March 1, 2022, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It will be first-come, first-served seating.

Following the formal program, the United Center will remain open through 3 p.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

Guests should enter the United Center through gates six and seven on the south side of the building which will open at 9:30 a.m.

Free parking will be available in Lot K with overflow lots to be opened as needed.

In lieu of flowers, the Wirtz family is requesting that donations be made to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation , the team's official charitable arm.

A separate, private service for Wirtz's family and Wirtz's family friends will take place on Aug. 8.