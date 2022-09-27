Illinois lawmaker warns of the future of abortion in America

Congressman Sean Casten is delivering a warning about the future of abortion in America.

House Republicans are set to release their agenda Friday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's "Commitment to America" is expected to be an outline of Republican principles.

One question is how will abortion be addressed?

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Casten spoke at the Planned Parenthood Health Center in Aurora Tuesday, and said the plan would federally criminalize abortion.

"You have different rights as a woman in Illinois than you do as a woman in Missouri," said Casten. "And I didn't say as a resident of Illinois, I'm saying as a woman who is in Illinois. Because if you are out of state for your job, or you're going to college somewhere else, maybe you're in the military and you're deployed to another state, you have fewer rights. How are we possibly Americans if we say that your rights vary depending on where you are."

Virginia Congressman Bob Good says a number of House Republicans are supporting "The Life at Conception Act."

Other Republicans would prefer to see the focus be on the cost of living and border security.