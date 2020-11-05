Rep. Underwood believes she has path to victory against Oberweis

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood says Jim Oberweis declared victory too early and that she is confident she has a path to victory.

There is drama in the 14th Congressional District. On one side, challenger and State Senator Oberweis has declared a narrow victory, while on the other side, incumbent Underwood is saying not so fast.

“This race is not over until every voter has had their say,” Underwood said.

Democrat Underwood, who claims as many as 18,000 mail-in ballots are still not counted, is urging patience.

“There are 10s of thousands of votes that are outstanding and remaining to be counted and we should all be patient and let our county clerks do their work,” Underwood said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Meantime, Republican Oberweis has already declared victory, saying not enough votes remain to overcome his less-than-900-vote lead.

“We think those are going to be relatively small; not enough to overcome the nearly 900 vote lead that we have,” he said.

Oberweis, like President Trump, is now raising concerns about voter fraud and insisting a campaign representative be present for ballot counting.

“Why shouldn't we be concerned about voter fraud?” Oberweis questioned. “The Republicans, Democrats ought to all work together to make sure there isn't voter fraud.”

“This race is not over until every voter has had their say,” Underwood said.

The race does remain too close to call. At last check, Oberweis' lead was down from about 900 votes to just over 700.