Report: Jason Van Dyke transferred to prison outside of Illinois

Jason Van Dyke transferred to prison outside of Illinois

Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago
Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is no longer in federal custody and has been moved to a state prison outside of Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

State officials would not say what prison he was moved to, and they did not give a reason for the transfer.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lindsey Hess said, according to the Sun-Times, IDOC still claims jurisdiction over Van Dyke.

He is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence for shooting and killing Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Van Dyke formally resigned as a Chicago police officer last month. 