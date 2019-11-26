Report: Jason Van Dyke transferred to prison outside of Illinois

article

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is no longer in federal custody and has been moved to a state prison outside of Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

State officials would not say what prison he was moved to, and they did not give a reason for the transfer.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lindsey Hess said, according to the Sun-Times, IDOC still claims jurisdiction over Van Dyke.

He is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence for shooting and killing Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Van Dyke formally resigned as a Chicago police officer last month.