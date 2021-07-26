Republican leader Kevin McCarthy refers to Illinois Congressman Kinzinger as a 'Pelosi Republican'

The Top House Republican pounces, as Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he is answering the call to duty by joining a special committee investigating the Janury 6th attack on the US Capitol.

U.S. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy called Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney "Pelosi Republicans" for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's appointment to the special committee.

In an exchange with reporters on Monday, McCarthy referred to them as "Adam and Liz."

"Who is that, Adam and Liz? Aren't they kinda like, 'Pelosi Republicans?'" McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the House committee's investigation of the Jan. 6th attack would be predictably partisan, despite the two Republicans Speaker Pelosi has appointed to the panel.

Some House Republicans want to punish Reps. Kinzinger and Cheney for joining the committee. They both responded to McCarthy a short time later.

"We're about very serious business here. We have important work to do. I think that's pretty childish," Cheney said.

"If the conference decides, or Kevin decides, they want to punish Liz Cheney and I for getting to the bottom of telling the truth, I think that probably says more about them than it does for us," Kinzinger said.