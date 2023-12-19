Residents, city leaders to discuss migrant housing in Gage Park Tuesday night

Migrants first moved into a Chicago Park District facility in Gage Park six months ago. On Tuesday night, residents will meet to discuss how much longer they'll be living there.

From the start, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office has said the migrant shelters they have established are temporary, but residents want more details.

In June, Alderman Ray Lopez volunteered the Gage Park field house to help get migrants off police station floors. But, he said it's time to turn the field house back over to the community.

The shelter currently houses about 400 men and women – nearly double what it was intended for.

Alderman Lopez also said that by now, the migrants living there should have received the 60-day notice to vacate, announced by the mayor last month.

Lopez invited the mayor and his team to Tuesday evening's meeting.

Two of the mayor's staffers are scheduled to attend, but Lopez said he doesn't believe the mayor will be there.

As for the Halsted Street shelter in Pilsen where a 5-year-old boy who was staying there died after falling ill, we are still waiting for the autopsy results to be released.

Tuesday's meeting in Gage Park is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Talman Elementary School. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.