Mayor Johnson breaks down new 60-day limited-stay policy at Chicago migrant shelters

New details about Chicago's 60-day limited-stay policy for migrants at temporary shelters were released Friday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the policy Wednesday after his first budget passed a City Council vote with flying colors. The next steps to the city's New Arrival Mission focuses on helping asylum seekers in Chicago find more permanent housing and work.

Migrants currently in temporary shelters will be issued a 60-day exit notice in waves based on when they arrived. New arrivals who were placed in temporary housing in 2022 will receive their 60-day notice Friday, Nov. 17.

Those who entered shelters between January and July 2023 will receive the notice on Dec. 4. The city says approximately 3,000 people currently in shelter arrived in this timeframe.

The limited-stay policy aims to help all new arrivals by freeing up space in temporary shelters. If someone does not have anywhere to go when their 60 days are up and the shelter can not accommodate an extension, the

Chicago will be partnering with the state of Illinois to create an intake center to coordinate and welcome new arrivals.

"For many new arrivals, Chicago is not the final destination. By aiding new arrivals at the point of arrival, the City can save space in the shelter system for those individuals and families who plan to stay in Chicago," Johnson said in a statement.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state will be investing millions in the ongoing humanitarian crisis created by the influx of migrants.

The state is initiating a new emergency response plan for asylum seekers with an investment of $160 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The city will also be focused on regulating "rogue buses." Chicago can now cite and fine bus companies that disregard curfews, landing zone locations and loading/unloading protocols.

"There are three anchors to this new phase in our plan: creating pathways to resettlement, community integration and reunification, creating jobs for Chicagoans in staffing the New Arrivals Mission, and building public infrastructure for the public good," said Johnson. "Above all, we are treating our new neighbors with compassion because it is the humane thing to do and because with support, they can become productive members of our communities, contributing to our economy, our culture and our society."

Chicago has helped resettle more than 7,000 individuals, including more than 2,700 households into long-term housing. Through the New Arrival Mission, the city has also helped reunite more than 2,500 new arrivals with friends, family, or verified sponsors.