Residents on edge after 2 women found murdered in alleys in Little Village, 15-year-old girl missing

The Little Village community is sounding the alarm.

Fears are high after two women were discovered in alleys murdered just weeks apart. And now, there's a missing teen from the area.

Azreya Lomeli, 15, has been missing for six days.

Community members say she is the fourth female to go missing this year.

Last week, Rosa Chacon was found dead in an alley after being missing for three months. Last month, a 20-year-old woman was found shot and killed and dumped in an alley.

"We demand that they pay the same attention they would've done when somebody gets killed in Lake View or Wrigleyville or in the Gold Coast, they put the best of the best out there, and here we have to do protests like this, to get the attention of the authorities," said President of the Little Village Community Council Baltazar Enriquez.

Community members are calling for a meeting with the Chicago Police Department Area Four detectives.