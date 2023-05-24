Retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop carjacking in Austin

A retired Chicago police officer was injured in a shootout that started after he confronted a suspected carjacker early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood.

The 78-year-old saw a neighbor getting carjacked around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police. When he tried to intervene, the carjacker started shooting.

The two exchanged gunfire and the retired police officer was grazed on the thumb, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The carjacker sped away from the scene in the victim's black Jeep before crashing into a parked vehicle blocks away in the 600 block of North Waller Avenue. He ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.