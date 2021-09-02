Rev. Jesse Jackson remains in rehab facility, wife now breathing on her own following COVID diagnosis
CHICAGO - Rev. Jesse Jackson remains at a rehab facility and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, is now out of the ICU and breathing on her own following their COVID-19 diagnosis last month, their family announced Thursday.
Jacqueline remains at Northwestern Hospital and is not utilizing any supplemental oxygen support at this time.
Rev. Jackson continues to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy at The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.
"We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," the family said in a statement.
Rev. Jackson is 79 and his wife is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January.
The two were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 21.