Expand / Collapse search

Rev. Jesse Jackson remains in rehab facility, wife now breathing on her own following COVID diagnosis

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife remain hospitalized with COVID-19

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have been hospitalized at Northwestern with COVID-19 since Friday.

CHICAGO - Rev. Jesse Jackson remains at a rehab facility and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, is now out of the ICU and breathing on her own following their COVID-19 diagnosis last month, their family announced Thursday.

Jacqueline remains at Northwestern Hospital and is not utilizing any supplemental oxygen support at this time.

MORE: Community continues to pray for Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife who are hospitalized with COVID-19

Rev. Jackson continues to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy at The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and wife Jacqueline Jackson hospitalized with COVID-10

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is 79 and his wife Jacqueline is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January. His last public appearance was on Wednesday.

"We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," the family said in a statement.

Rev. Jackson is 79 and his wife is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January.

The two were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 21.