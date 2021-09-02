Rev. Jesse Jackson remains in rehab facility, wife now breathing on her own following COVID diagnosis

Rev. Jesse Jackson remains at a rehab facility and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, is now out of the ICU and breathing on her own following their COVID-19 diagnosis last month, their family announced Thursday.

Jacqueline remains at Northwestern Hospital and is not utilizing any supplemental oxygen support at this time.

MORE: Community continues to pray for Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife who are hospitalized with COVID-19

Rev. Jackson continues to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy at The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," the family said in a statement.

Rev. Jackson is 79 and his wife is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January.

Advertisement

The two were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 21.