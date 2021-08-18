Jackie Robinson West saga: Rev. Jesse Jackson calls on Little League International to reinstate team's title

A well-known name is demanding that a Chicago Little League team have its 2014 championship title restored.

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke out in support of the Jackie Robinson West baseball team.

The team captured the hearts of Chicago and beyond while winning the Little League World Series seven years ago, then lost the title in a controversy that is still unfolding.

Jackson says the team not only deserves that championship title, but an apology as well.

"Taking their title was the wrong thing to do they deserve their title back. And an apology really," Rev. Jackson said.

Jackson joined others connected to the team Wednesday morning, saying the players and coaches did nothing wrong.

The team of 11 and 12-year-old African-American boys won the World Series championship in 2014 but had that title taken away over allegations of residency violations.

This spring, Little League International dismissed fraud charges against the coaches and reached a settlement with the players, but didn't reinstate the title.

Donita Butler, wife of coach Darold Butler and mother of D.J. Butler, says it's time for Little League to make it right.

"They played by the rules, and they won and they should be restored their title along with an apology from Little League," said Donita Butler.

Parents of the team are also moving forward with a lawsuit after the Illinois Appellate Court ruled that the parents had valid arguments that the league failed to follow its own rules and verify player’s eligibility.