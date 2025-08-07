Reward offered for return of stolen support dog belonging to blind Chicago man

The Brief Angel Santiago continues searching for his stolen emotional support dog, Bam Bam, a 14-year-old dachshund mix taken from his backyard on June 5; he's legally blind and has walked miles daily to distribute flyers. Despite offers of donations and a GoFundMe, Santiago has declined all financial help, saying he only wants his dog back. A $1,000 reward is being offered, and anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-597-2424.



Forty-eight hours after his story gained attention, Angel Santiago is still clinging to hope that he will be reunited with his emotional support dog, Bam Bam.

Santiago, who is legally blind due to glaucoma and Type 2 diabetes, said he’s received calls from across the country — some even offering to start a GoFundMe. But he declined the financial help.

All he wants, he said, is to hold his 14-year-old dachshund mix again.

What we know:

For more than two months, Santiago has stood outside Tony’s Fresh Market at North Monticello and West Fullerton avenues, asking for help to bring Bam Bam home.

On June 5, two individuals entered his backyard in the 2300 block of North Monticello Avenue while Bam Bam was outside for a brief bathroom break. Santiago said he tried to stop them, but was overpowered.

Since then, he’s walked miles each day distributing flyers. Volunteers have joined the search, but Santiago has refused donations. His only focus is finding Bam Bam.

What's next:

Bam Bam has a one-inch dark brown patch on his forehead. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his safe return.

If you have any more information on the dog's whereabouts, call 1-866-597-2424.

