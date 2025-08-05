'Let your eyes be mine’: Blind man pleads for help finding stolen service dog

The Brief Service dog stolen: Angel Santiago, a legally blind man, lost his 14-year-old dachshund, Bam Bam, on June 5 when two suspects took the dog from his backyard in Logan Square. Ongoing search: Santiago walks up to seven miles daily distributing flyers; volunteers are also helping, but only scam tips have surfaced so far. Dog details: Bam Bam is microchipped, still wearing his collar and leash; anyone who sees him should avoid chasing and instead contact Chicago police.



Tuesday marks two months since a service dog was stolen from a legally blind man in Logan Square.

What we know:

Angel Santiago last saw his 14-year-old dachshund, Bam Bam, around 4 a.m. on June 5. He said two men entered his backyard near Monticello and Fullerton avenues while the dog was outside for a bathroom break.

Santiago, who is legally blind due to glaucoma and also manages Type 2 diabetes, said he heard the disturbance and tried to intervene.

He grabbed one of the suspects, who he believes was a teenager wearing long sleeves, but couldn’t hold on. He said he heard Bam Bam barking as the men fled, the sound fading as they got farther away.

Since then, Santiago has walked up to seven miles daily handing out flyers. Volunteers have joined the search, but so far, only scam calls and false tips have come in.

Despite the setbacks, Santiago remains hopeful. Bam Bam is microchipped, and he still wears his collar and leash.

"Bam Bam means the world to me and I feel my body draining away. I can only do so much. I promised that I will keep walking and walking, yelling his name out. But if you could just help me with your own eyes and see if you could spot him for me. Let your eyes be mine and look out for Bam Bam for me please. I beg of you to help me," Santiago said.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who sees the dog not to call or chase him. Instead, use treats to lure him in or contact Chicago police.