Magician Alexandra Duvivier brings 'Extraordinaire' to Rhapsody Theater

In a city with plenty of options for a night out, Chicago’s Rhapsody Theater in Rogers Park offers nothing short of a magical experience.

Direct from Paris, magician Alexandra Duvivier will be performing her show Extraordinaire, through March 10.

Resident Physician Magician Ricardo Rosenkranz opened this intimate new performance venue in 2022. While the audience can see everything from concerts to improv, magic is the main fair.

Rosenkranz says it’s not tableside cards, but stage shows with "theatrical flair and high production values."

He says Duvivier is one of the few females in the magic arts field.

"She is an incredible magician. What we’re doing at Rhapsody is bringing great performers from all over the world for a full run, a full month. She's never done this show. She's fantastic," Rosenkranz said.

The daughter of a legendary French magician Dominique Duvivier says American audiences tend to be much more engaged, and she is especially enjoying Chicago.

"I don't like Chicago, I love Chicago. This is not the same thing," Duvivier said. "The American audiences are amazing. Because it's in your genes. It's in your culture just to be entertained, to be fooled, so it's great.

She said French audiences want to understand everything.

Rosenkranz says his next round of "Physician Magician" shows will be in May. Those performances explore what he calls the connection between magic and medicine.

"I actually teach a class on Magic and Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine," said Rosenkranz who is a doctor at Northwestern. "I am a better doctor because of some of the skills I've learned as a performer in terms of engaging in connecting and making relationships," he said. "And I'm a better magician because of all the things I've learned in medicine."

The Rhapsody Theater is located at 1328 West Morse Avenue. For tickets, visit rhapsodytheater.com.