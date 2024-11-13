Rhyker Earl: Cause of death revealed for Indiana man who died during incident with police

The cause of death for an Indiana man who died during an incident with police nearly two months ago has been revealed.

Back on Sept. 8, deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office were called to the home of 26-year-old Rhyker Earl in Demotte, Indiana, to help EMTs during a medical emergency.

Earl’s grandmother had dialed 911 after her grandson, who had epilepsy, suffered a seizure. According to his family, Earl had a history of seizures, and police had been called before for similar health emergencies.

When officers arrived, they reported that Earl appeared confused and resisted help from EMTs. For his safety and that of the responders, deputies said they placed him in handcuffs, describing Earl as visibly agitated and unresponsive to their attempts to calm him.

In body-cam video from police, Earl is seen restrained in handcuffs for over 20 minutes. He is also seen face down on a pillow. The sheriff's office has said that his breathing was not restricted.

Shortly afterward, Earl became unresponsive and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Nov. 1 that Earl’s death was due to natural causes.

After an autopsy, along with a review of medical records and toxicology results, it was concluded that Earl died as a result of cardiovascular disease and an enlarged heart, which led to cardiac arrest.

Earl leaves behind two young children, a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

The Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the events leading up to his death.