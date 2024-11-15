Rhyker Earl death: Family attorney responds to Lake County coroner's report

The family attorney for 26-year-old Rhyker Earl, an Indiana man who died nearly two months ago following an encounter with police, is speaking out after the release of the Lake County Coroner's report.

The incident occurred on Sept. 8 when deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office were called to Earl’s home in Demotte, Indiana, to assist EMTs during a medical emergency. Earl’s grandmother had dialed 911 after he suffered a seizure. Earl, who had epilepsy, had experienced similar health emergencies in the past, often requiring police and medical intervention.

According to the sheriff's office, Earl appeared disoriented and resisted EMTs' assistance when deputies arrived. For his safety and that of the responders, deputies placed him in handcuffs, noting that he seemed visibly agitated and unresponsive to calming attempts.

Body-cam footage from the incident shows Earl restrained in handcuffs for over 20 minutes, lying face down on a pillow. The sheriff’s office stated that his breathing was not restricted during this time. However, Earl became unresponsive shortly afterward and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On November 1, the Lake County Coroner’s Office released its findings, concluding that Earl died of natural causes. The report cited cardiovascular disease and an enlarged heart, which led to cardiac arrest.

Earl, who leaves behind a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter, is remembered by his family as a loving father.

RELATED STORIES:

Following the release of the coroner's report, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, issued a statement questioning the circumstances surrounding Earl’s death and calling for further investigation:

"It is deeply troubling that, despite Rhyker Earl’s pleas for help while in the midst of a medical emergency, he was restrained and sedated in front of his family in a manner that raises serious questions. The Lake County Coroner’s findings do not address the concerns surrounding the handling of his case. To that end, the family’s attorneys have formally requested the coroner’s complete file and will have it reviewed by an independent forensic pathologist to ensure full transparency and accountability.

"Our investigation will also focus on the actions of police officers who escalated a medical emergency by restraining Rhyker face down in handcuffs for an extended period, as well as the actions of EMTs, who administered sedatives without monitoring his vital signs. We owe it to Rhyker and his family to uncover the full truth and hold all responsible parties accountable for this tragedy."