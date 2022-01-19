RibFest eyeing potential move to DuPage County Fairgrounds: report

Naperville's RibFest could soon have a new home.

After leaving its longtime home in the western suburb, the fest was supposed to be held in Romeoville but it has been canceled due to the pandemic.

According to the Daily Herald, there are talks about a possible move to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

A county board committee endorsed the proposal this week.

RibFest would also run for four days from June 17-20.

Last year's 33rd Annual Ribfest was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ribfest organizers said the decision came down to finances.

The event traditionally raises money for 50+ agencies fighting both domestic violence and child abuse, but with capacity limitations a big question mark, the concern was too high that the event might not even break even.

"With local capacity restrictions still in effect, despite Illinois being the Bridge Phase, Ribfest says the chance of not even breaking even was a very real possibility in what is traditionally a big fundraiser for charity," said event chairman Bob Black.