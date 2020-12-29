Ride-share drivers carjacked in Roseland: police

article

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings recently reported in Roseland on the Far South Side.

In each incident ride-share drivers pick up one to three passengers and are directed to drop them off either in the 11300 or the 11400 block of South King Drive, and once they arrive one of the passengers pulls out a gun and demands the vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 2:20 a.m. Dec. 23,

About 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24,

About 1:35 a.m. Dec. 25; and

About 7:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two police at 312-745-5250.