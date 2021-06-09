Rideshare company adding safety measures for drivers following carjackings, robberies

One rideshare company is announcing added security measures after several drivers have been robbed and carjacked.

Last week, one rideshare driver in the Chicago area was even killed. Joe Schaelstrate was working for Uber in Cicero when he was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, Lyft said riders who set up an account using an anonymous form of payment will be required to provide more proof of who they are.

MORE: Rideshare drivers speak out after man is shot while responding to pickup request in Cicero

This is something drivers have been worried about as some riders use gift cards, pre-paid cards, Venmo and PayPal.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Some will upload pictures, but won't fully disclose the truth of who they are.

Lyft says if a driver feels unsafe, they can connect with ADT, and police can be dispatched to their location.

The company said it will also monitor rides to see if they go off route or if a ride time is irregular.

Advertisement

Lyft claims drivers can also decline to accept or cancel at ride at anytime if they don't feel safe.