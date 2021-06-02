Rideshare drivers speak out after man is killed while responding to pickup request in Cicero

Ride share drivers across Chicagoland are speaking out after one their own was shot and killed in Cicero Monday night.

The Uber driver was responding to a pickup when he was killed.

A rideshare driver who spoke with FOX 32 says she has been driving for three years and is often confronted with a choice of choosing the money or driving away.

Joe Schelstraete didn't get the chance to leave.

Ring camera video captured four males with hoods up approaching a blue Ford. When the driver from Indiana got there, the four suspects demanded cash and his cell phone.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He reportedly complied, and yet, the suspects still opened fire, shooting him in the head.

Cicero police arrested a juvenile male a few blocks away, but are still looking for three others.

Advertisement

FOX 32 reached out to Uber and Lyft, but haven't heard back.