Rideshare driver crashes car after being shot by passenger on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A rideshare driver crashed his car on the South Side after being shot by a passenger early Sunday morning.
Chicago police responded to the 900 block of 91st Street at 1:55 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man shot in the back of the neck.
The victim was working for a rideshare company when an unidentified passenger shot him inside his car. The car came to a stop after hitting several parked vehicles.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The offender is not in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.