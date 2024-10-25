2 arrested after carjacking rideshare driver in Park Manor

Two people were arrested after carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint and leading Illinois State Police on a chase Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 10:30 p.m., the 44-year-old rideshare driver was dropping off two people in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue when the passengers pulled out guns and forced him out of the vehicle, police said.

The suspects drove off in the Dodge Journey and were pursued by Illinois State Police and a Chicago police helicopter. They were taken into custody in the 9200 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Burnside.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.