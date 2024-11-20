Former rideshare driver sues Uber, Lyft, and Chicago over deactivation rules

A former rideshare driver has filed a lawsuit against Uber, Lyft, and the City of Chicago, claiming her rights were violated.

Ceresa Cohran, who drove for the rideshare companies for five years, says she was removed from the platforms under city rules that allow companies to deactivate drivers without providing evidence or an appeal process. Her case could have significant implications for the nearly 90,000 licensed rideshare drivers in Chicago.

Cohran’s attorney, Matthew Custardo, said the companies acted unfairly and that the city’s regulations left Cohran with no way to defend herself.

"Uber accused my client of spitting on a passenger," Custardo said. "I mean… there's no evidence, and there's no appeal process."

Advocates argue that if the Chicago City Council had passed the Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance, Cohran’s situation might have been different. The ordinance, which has stalled since May 2023, aimed to implement stricter oversight and protections for drivers.

Since that time, more than 13,000 Chicago drivers have reportedly been deactivated, with no independent review process in place.