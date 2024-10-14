Rise to Shine Run and Walk welcomes athletes of all abilities

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon drew tens of thousands of runners from around the globe. This weekend, another race is taking place, where runners of all abilities will be pounding the pavement.

"We should always be able, regardless of your ability or disability to participate in the same things that everybody else gets to participate in. I don't think it's asking too much for us to have the opportunity for those experiences," said Maureen Reid.

She is running this weekend in The Chicago Lighthouse Rise to Shine Walk and Run. It’s a race that runs on inspiration and perseverance.

"You just feel that you're wanted actually to participate in this race," said Reid.

The race will feature runners with human and canine guides as well as those in wheelchairs. Funds raised will benefit The Chicago Lighthouse’s immense menu of community resources.

"We provide forty services and programs and they're in the areas of rehabilitation, education and employment. And, we serve people from birth to centenarians in all of these programs," said The Chicago Lighthouse President and CEO Janet Szlyk.

It’s a step in the right direction for Chicagoans with and without a disability.

"The Rise to Shine race, it's so important that the purpose of it, the focus of it, is accessibility, inclusion. And, accessibility is a right," said Reid.

The third annual Chicago Lighthouse Rise to Shine Run and Walk has a 10K, 5K and 1 mile event. It starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the corner of Hastings and Wood Streets in the Illinois Medical District. To register, visit The Chicago Lighthouse website.