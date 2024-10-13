2024 Chicago Marathon: New records set as nearly 50,000 runners compete

The Brief The Bank of America Chicago Marathon saw nearly 50,000 runners, with John Korir finishing in the second-fastest time in Chicago history and Ruth Chepng'etich breaking the women’s world record. The marathon, in its 46th year, passed through 29 neighborhoods and drew hundreds of thousands of spectators. Chepng'etich dedicated her record to Kelvin Kiptum, last year's men’s record-setter, who passed away in February.



This year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon was a historic event, attracting elite runners from around the world.

It's one of the largest events of the year in Chicago, and it's now in its 46th year.

"First time we've been to a marathon. Just great to be here in Chicago, take it all in," said one participant.

Nearly 50,000 runners participated, cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators along the racecourse.

One bystander, Mary Lotz, from Indiana, even brought a giant cutout of her husband's face to the race.

"It's the easiest way for him to find us, and for us to find him," she said.

David Baird traveled from New England to support his friend Richard Whitehead.

"It's always emotional. Every time I see Rich, he's pushing himself to the limit…," said Baird.

The race began and ended in Grant Park, passing through 29 Chicago neighborhoods.

Thousands of runners from more than 100 countries participated. Last year, more than $30 million was raised in charitable donations.

John Korir achieved the second-fastest time in Chicago history, finishing in two hours, two minutes and 44 seconds.

Ruth Chepng'etich broke the women's world record, crossing the tape at two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds.

She dedicated her world record to the late Kelvin Kiptum, who set the men’s record in Chicago last year and died in a car crash in February.

