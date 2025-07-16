Chicago restaurant closes for good after mass shooting leaves four dead

The Brief Artis Restaurant & Lounge announced it is permanently closing after a mass shooting outside the business earlier this month. Four people were killed and 14 others wounded when shots were fired into a crowd after a listening party. The owners called the closure "deeply personal," saying they refuse to let hate win.



A River North restaurant is closing its doors for good after a mass shooting outside the business earlier this month left four people dead and 14 others wounded.

What we know:

Artis Restaurant & Lounge announced on Tuesday it is permanently closing following the July 2 shooting outside its location at 311 W. Chicago Ave.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. after a listening party for Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle drove past the restaurant and shots were fired into a large crowd standing outside. The vehicle fled the scene immediately.

Two men and two women were killed:

Leon Andrew Henry, 25, of Chicago

Devonte Terrell Williamson, 23, of Chicago

Taylor Walker, 26, a South Side hairstylist

Aviance King, 27, of Chicago

No arrests have been made. Police recovered shell casings of two different calibers at the scene and believe a rifle may have been used. It remains unclear how many shooters were involved.

‘We will carry this scar with us’

What they're saying:

In announcing the closure, Artis Restaurant & Lounge said in a social media post, "It’s with a heavy heart, but clear mind that we announce the closing…This decision is more than just ‘business’—it’s deeply personal."

"The current political climate has made it increasingly difficult for small, Queer, Black-owned, Brown-owned businesses like ours to not only thrive, but to simply exist. The rising pressure, coded policies, and attempted public persecution have sent a clear message: we are not welcome here. Still, we leave with our heads high and hearts full. Artis was built with love, grit, and purpose."

They added, "Our curated space of love and acceptance was threatened by a senseless act of hate. We will carry this scar with us… Our hearts remain with the victims whose lives have been shattered by this cruel and senseless act of hate—a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of violence that plagues the city of Chicago. We refuse to let hate win, and we will not let fear deter us. We will continue to grow through the pain and find ways to heal, together."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the shooting unacceptable, while Police Supt. Larry Snelling praised first responders and called the attack "deplorable and cowardly."

Mello Buckzz said in a social media post that her "heart aches" for the victims, describing them as friends, family, and supporters.

"I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive," she wrote.

Dig deeper:

The shooting was the second fatal incident at the same address in less than three years. In 2022, one person was killed and three others hurt outside the location, then operating as Hush Lounge.

Artis Restaurant & Lounge full statement

"It's with a heavy heart, but clear mind that we announce the closing of Artis Restaurant & Lounge.

"This decision is more than just "business"—it's deeply personal. The current political climate has made it increasingly difficult for small, Queer, Black-owned, Brown-owned businesses like ours to not only thrive, but to simply exist. The rising pressure, coded policies, and attempted public persecution have sent a clear message: we are not welcome here.

"Still, we leave with our heads high and hearts full. Artis was built with love, grit, and purpose. It held your birthdays, your first dates, your "just because" dinners, and your intentional community gatherings. We didn't just serve food—we served connection, culture, and care.

"Our curated space of love and acceptance was threatened by a senseless act of hate. We will carry this scar with us, and in our hearts, forever hold space for those who lost lives, loved ones, and much much-deserved sense of safety in artistic expression. Our hearts remain with the victims whose lives have been shattered by this cruel and senseless act of hate—a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of violence that plagues the city of Chicago. We refuse to let hate win, and we will not let fear deter us. We will continue to grow through the pain and find ways to heal, together.

"To our staff: you are the soul of this place. Your brilliance, hard work, and resilience kept Artis a place of joy and care. To our loyal customers: thank you for choosing and trusting us, for seeing us, and for standing with us.

"To our community: Please know this was never just a business—it was a beacon. We created this space for us, by us, and with us in mind. Your support, your stories, your presence—they all made this place sacred. Even as we say goodbye to these walls, the community we built together lives on. Keep supporting local. Keep demanding justice. Keep making room for spaces that reflect who we truly are. We'll see you again soon—stronger, sharper, and rooted even deeper in purpose."